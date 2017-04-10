May, Trump Hope Tillerson's Visit to Moscow Helps Syria Conflict Settlement

“They agreed that US Secretary of State Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week provides an opportunity to make progress towards a solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement," the spokesperson said in a statement.
“The Prime Minister and the President agreed that a window of opportunity now exists in which to persuade Russia that its alliance with Assad is no longer in its strategic interest," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Tillerson will try get Russians "back on the same page" as the United States is on Syria.
Tillerson is scheduled to visit Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 11-12.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete How can anyone in this world have a rational, intelligent dialogue with these morons that constantly change their opinions and stance, one week they say: "Assad can stay" (as if the US has any right on Earth to decide whoever can, or cannot be, in power in any other nation in the world! But this is their typical Yank arrogance...) and two days later they bomb a Syrian Govt airbase, then two days later this guy who obviously knows absolutely nothing about the most basic rules of real Diplomacy, comes again saying "the fate of Assad should be determined by the Syrian people"... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hmmmm... . Wicked thinking. But ut then what else can one expect from... . Theresa May and Donald Trump can hope all they want. Hope is a good thing. But here's something no one will tell you... YOU CAN DIE HOPING.. . Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Tillerson is no stranger to Putin, his experience with the Russians will make this visit an interesting one. Tillerson is going to Russia with a message, but he must listen to what his respected old friends have to say. Things will likely be productive, but the recent change in US policy will make it challenging.
How can anyone deal with schizophrenic creatures as these people?!...
