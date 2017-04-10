Tillerson to Try Get Russia on 'Same Page' as US on Syria During Moscow Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — when asked about Tillerson's priorities during his upcoming Moscow visit, Spicer said that the US administration needs to make sure that Moscow "fully understands the actions that Syrian President Bashar Assad took, the commitments that Syria has made and Russia has equally agreed to the same understanding."

"Getting them [Russians] back on the same page… would seem the logical step," he said.

Spicer explained that President Donald Trump and his team also want to find out what is Russia willing "to commit to in action" with respect to fighting the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia).

However, Spicer said Trump does not want to prejudge the outcome of the meeting, but wants to see how the conversation goes, in order to move forward on cooperation on fighting terrorism in the region.

Tillerson is scheduled to visit Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 11-12.