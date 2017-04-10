Tillerson to Try Get Russia on 'Same Page' as US on Syria During Moscow Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — when asked about Tillerson's priorities during his upcoming Moscow visit, Spicer said that the US administration needs to make sure that Moscow "fully understands the actions that Syrian President Bashar Assad took, the commitments that Syria has made and Russia has equally agreed to the same understanding."
"Getting them [Russians] back on the same page… would seem the logical step," he said.
However, Spicer said Trump does not want to prejudge the outcome of the meeting, but wants to see how the conversation goes, in order to move forward on cooperation on fighting terrorism in the region.
Tillerson is scheduled to visit Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 11-12.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete In his dreams. Putin got rid of his mates, when they were fleecing Russia in the 90s, so why does Oil Man Tillerson believe that Russia is going to lie down and let the US rub their belly? IDIOT OF THE FIRST ORDER.
anne00marie