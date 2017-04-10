Register
20:24 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Why US Syrian Strike Signals Dramatic Shift in Trump's Asia Pacific Strategy

    © Flickr/ U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
    Politics
    Get short URL
    141610

    The US missile strike on the Syrian airfield sent a signal to Beijing that Washington has shifted its focus to the Middle Eastern theater from East Asia, South Korean experts told Sputnik, expressing confidence that the US won't attack North Korea in the near future.

    Helicopters fly from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a resupply mission with the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy handout picture taken in the Gulf of Oman April 13, 2015 and released April 20, 2015
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy
    US Top Diplomat Tillerson Claims China Ready for ‘Action’ on North Korea
    The US missile attack on the Shayrat Air Base in Syria indicates that the Trump administration has shifted its focus from the Asia Pacific region to the Middle East, South Korean experts told Sputnik, adding that it is unlikely that Washington will strike on North Korea.

    Jeong Jaeheung, Senior Research Fellow at the Department of Security Strategy Studies, the Sejong Institute, drew historical parallels between US President Donald Trump's foreign policy and the Bush administration's pivot to the Middle East.

    "The George W. Bush administration shifted its foreign policy focus to the Middle East after the September 11 attacks. It played directly into the hands of China," Jeong told Sputnik Korea.

    "After the US foreign policy vector was turned towards the Middle East, China was able to concentrate on its economy and to make good progress; on the other hand, American enterprises were able to gain ground in China's market," the academic elaborated.

    He believes that Trump can deliver on its promise to improve welfare of ordinary Americans by developing close economic ties with China. Jeong called attention to the fact that the recent meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were hailed as a success by Chinese media.

    "Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump had their first meeting at the latter's Mar-a-Lago resort on Thursday and Friday. China's Foreign Ministry describes it as a "deep-going, friendly, long-time" session, which is also deemed by both sides as positive and fruitful. To the rest of the world, it serves as a paragon," Chinese media outlet Global Times reported on April 10.

    Ships from Carrier Strike Group 8 are in formation for a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean
    © Wikipedia/ US Navy
    Trump Orders 'Full Range of Options' on N Korea Amid Sending US Navy to Region
    Jeong noted that Trump was elected as a leader who pledged to solve the problem of jobs and trade deficit. While the US President vowed to achieve results within the first 100 days following his inauguration, he has yet to deliver on his promise, the Korean academic highlighted.

    For his part, Xi Jinping proposed a 100-day plan to Trump aimed at solving China's surplus in trade through investing $1 trillion in US infrastructure and goods.

    "As for other important issues — the South China Sea, North Korea and other issues of politics and security, the parties exchanged views and, without mutual clashes and claims, retained the existing strategic positions," Jeong told Sputnik.

    "The attack against Syria during the US-Chinese negotiations meant a shift from the problems of East Asia — a preemptive strike against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the South China Sea — to the Middle East," he believes.

    Lee Sanghyeon of the Sejong Institute echoes his counterpart.

    Both academics expressed doubts that the US will conduct a missile strike against Pyongyang, responding to concerns over reports that the US aircraft carrier-led strike group is now heading toward the Korean Peninsula.

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.

    "To carry out a preemptive strike against the DPRK, one needs a clear assessment of the nuclear potential of North Korea, which is not yet available," Lee told Sputnik.

    (File) Chinese chief nuclear envoy Wu Dawei (L) is greeted by South Korea's Foreign Minister Yoon Byung-se (R) during his visit to the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on February 29, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Kim Hong-Ji / POOL
    China Top Nuclear Envoy to Arrive in Seoul Monday to Discuss N Korea Problem
    "If one attacks North Korea, one will need to target nuclear facilities and missile bases in the first place, and it is very difficult, since some of them are placed underground, and some are mobile, which makes it hard to find them," Lee noted.

    The question then arises how Beijing would react to the potential US strike against Pyongyang. According to Jeong, one can't guarantee that China will stand up for North Korea like in the time of the Korean War (1950-1953).

    "If the US launches a preemptive strike against North Korea, one shouldn't expect that [Beijing] will provide their 100% support to the Koreans as in the time of the Korean war," the academic believes.

    "In the event of the collapse of the DPRK, China will intervene only after weighing its benefits and strategic interests," he said.

    However, Jeong remarked that if Washington attacks North Korea unexpectedly, without notifying Beijing of its plans, "China will give a strong response [to the US]."

    Related:

    'New Silk Route, New World Order': First Freight Service to China Leaves UK
    China, US Agree to High-Level Military Consultations to Avoid Close Calls
    China Hails US Readiness to Cooperate on ‘One Belt, One Road’ Strategy
    Trump, Xi Establish 4-Pronged US-China Dialogue for Future Meetings
    Tags:
    negotiations, economy, Korean War, US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, South China Sea, China, Syria, Russia, Middle East, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      reference
      Why, ahahahaa why, because Russia is pussy coward, that is why. If Russians retaliate first time when Turkey shoot down Russian plane and killed pilot, we would have different story to day, not to mention Israeli bombing of Syria at will. You Russians are laughing stock even in small Croatia. If you continue like this in few years time Russia will look like former Yugoslavia, split in as many pieces as there are republics and with few US military bases in Siberia. Remember this words.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok