Russia, US May Elaborate Draft Resolution on Trade Embargo Against Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Tatyana Kalmykova — Russia and the United States may elaborate a joint draft resolution on trade embargo against the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, Deputy Director of the Department of New Challenges and Threats of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Feoktistov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are not working on a draft resolution at the moment, but it not the most difficult thing, believe me. We would like at first to gain support of our main partners, first of all within the UN Security Council… But if [Washington] is ready for this, we have good experience of elaborating joint resolutions and introducing them to the Security Council," Feoktistov said.

He pointed out though that the US approaches had not changed so far, so Moscow could not discuss such a resolution with anyone.

"When the Americans will be ready for dialogue on such an issue, we are ready to meet them halfway. If they are not ready, we may propose such resolution ourselves," Feoktistov said.

The diplomat said that Moscow tried to discuss trade embargo resolution with Barack Obama administration, though the talks failed, as Washington said it was not ready to talk about this issue, citing two arguments, in particular, absence of Daesh borders and humanitarian consequences.

Feoktistov agreed that the borders and the size of the territory controlled by Daesh was constantly changing, making it difficult to put any embargo in place. As regards the humanitarian aspect, the diplomat noted than any restrictive measures had significant impact on ordinary people.

"And this is a real problem because any embargo, when a ban is introduced on trade across the border, implies possible consequences for civilians, who may be cut off from regular supply of food, water, medicament and so on," Feoktistov added.

He pointed out though that some exceptions could be made in case the resolution provided a structured and detailed explanation of actions, allowing to avoid the humanitarian consequences for the civilian population.

The Daesh terrorist group has occupied vast territories in the Middle Eastern states, such as Syria and Iraq, and has recruited militants from many different countries.