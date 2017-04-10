Preparation of Astana Talks on Syrian Crisis Continues

“We are calling on all parties, which are interested in peaceful settlement of Syrian conflict, to support Astana process and, most of all, Geneva processes, which is going under the auspices of the United Nations,” Abdrakhamanov said.
“Of course,” the foreign minister said in response to whether Kazakhstan is continuing the preparation of the talks in May.
“We are currently waiting for further information on planned meeting in Tehran, and then on the meeting in Astana on May 3-4, from the guarantor states of Astana process,” Abdrakhamanov said.
