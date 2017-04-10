Preparation of Astana Talks on Syrian Crisis Continues

© AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Escalation of Syrian Conflict Threatens Reached Agreements - Astana

ASTANA (Sputnik) —The preparation of the talks on the Syrian crisis settlement in Astana, set to take place in May, is continuing, all political parties, which are interested in the reconciliation process, should support talks on Syria in both Astana and Geneva, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhamanov said Monday.

“We are calling on all parties, which are interested in peaceful settlement of Syrian conflict, to support Astana process and, most of all, Geneva processes, which is going under the auspices of the United Nations,” Abdrakhamanov said.

“Of course,” the foreign minister said in response to whether Kazakhstan is continuing the preparation of the talks in May.

“We are currently waiting for further information on planned meeting in Tehran, and then on the meeting in Astana on May 3-4, from the guarantor states of Astana process,” Abdrakhamanov said.