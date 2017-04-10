McCain: US Administration ‘Partially to Blame’ for Chemical Attack in Syria

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite McCain Says 'A Lot More to Go' After US Missile Attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March, Tillerson said that the removal of Syrian President Bashar Assad from office is not a top priority for the United States anymore as the Syrian nation should determine Assad’s fate.

“I think it probably was partially to blame … And Secretary Tillerson basically saying the same thing after kind of contradicting himself and then saying the same thing argues vigorously for a plan and a strategy,” McCain told the CBS broadcaster in a response whether Tillerson’s remarks facilitated the use of chemical weapons, which the US administration blames on Assad.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of over 80 people.

The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

Earlier this year, Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people. Besides, under a Russian-US deal after the east Ghouta sarin gas incident in 2013, Damascus joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and agreed to destroy its stockpile under Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) oversight. In January 2016, the OPCW announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed.