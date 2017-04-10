Register
02:11 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Protestors dressed as a diabolical Uncle Sam, on stilts, and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto hold hands as they walk along the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017.

    Trump’s Border Wall May Come Crashing Down Before Construction Even Begins

    © AP Photo/ Christian Torres
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1249 0 0

    A polarizing campaign promise brandished by US President Donald Trump is set to be torn down before it gets built.

    Trump's threatened wall, to be constructed on the 1989-mile border between Mexico and the US, could be a non-starter, according to The Hill, as prominent Republicans have quietly dropped preliminary funding for the structure that would have been included in the upcoming April 28 budget bill.

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    Off the Wall: Bids for Trump’s Border Fence Feature Solar Panels, Nuclear Waste

    Suggesting that the decision to drop funds for the Department of Homeland Security budgetary line item was a pragmatic one, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WS) asserted that the hotly-contested border wall between the two nations would still be built, but the cash would be allocated at a later date.

    But the battle is only getting started, as lawmakers on both sides of the political fence have recoiled before the stunning $22-$40 billion projected cost of the gigantic infrastructure project.

    Elected Republicans in border districts, including representatives Will Hurd (R-TX) and Martha McSally (R-AZ), are particularly alarmed, as the huge pricetag, seen to be taking away from more urgent needs such as US highway and rail systems, is likely to result in political fallout, massive disruption of communities and the elimination of necessary funds for key social programs, including education and health care.

    "We recognize the need for robust border security and infrastructure to ensure public safety and increase cross border commerce," Hurd and McSally said recently in a letter to the administration. They cautioned, however, "We also have an obligation to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars."

    Anger about diverting urgently needed funds to construct a wall that the majority of Americans consider to be damaging to both domestic and international relations, is more pointed among Democrats.

    "It's anywhere between $26 billion and $40 billion to build it, you can't drive on it, you can't use it for anything, it doesn't do anything to drive economic growth and jobs in America beyond the building of a wall itself, and it probably wouldn't be built using union jobs to begin with," said House Democratic Caucus chairman Joseph Crowley (D-NY), in a statement.

    Recent polling on US sentiment regarding the wall has revealed that Americans are overwhelmingly opposed to its construction.

    In February a Pew Research poll revealed that some 67 percent of voters participating in the survey were against building the wall, while just 35 percent voiced support.

    Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the House Minority Leader, on Thursday said, "I would hope that they wouldn't try [to fund the construction of the wall] because… the American people don't even support it," according to The Hill.

    In recent comments Pelosi added, "To put a wall there is really an insult and really an ineffective insult at that."

    Recognizing that it is in for a fight, the Trump administration, in the form of the US Department of Justice, has included in its 2018 budget a request for the funds to hire "20 attorneys to pursue Federal efforts to obtain the land and holdings necessary to secure the Southwest border and another 20 attorneys and support staff for immigration litigation assistance."

    Related:

    Pace of 'Apprehensions' at US Border More Than Triples During Trump Presidency
    Church: Mexican Firms Lending a Hand to Trump’s Border Wall Are ‘Traitors’
    Trump’s US-Mexico Border Wall Estimated to Cost Every American $200
    Tags:
    wall, border, construction, Department of Homeland Security, US Department of Justice, US Senate, Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, Will Hurd, Nancy Pelosi, Arizona, Texas, United States, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok