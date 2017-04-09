© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov All Clear: No Violations Registered at South Ossetia Presidential Election

TSKHINVALI (Sputnik) — The presidential election in South Ossetia and the referendum on renaming the republic met generally accepted democratic principles and norms of fair elections, head of the Russian State Duma’s delegation of observers Nikolay Govorin said Sunday.

"The election and referendum were held in accordance with the national legislation of South Ossetia, as well as with the universally recognized democratic principles and norms of organization and conduct of free, fair elections," Govorin said during a press conference in Tskhinvali.

"At the polling stations which we visited, the voting was conducted peacefully, orderly, without infringing on the political rights of competitors, in the presence of observers from all political parties participating in the election," Govorin added.