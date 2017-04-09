"The election and referendum were held in accordance with the national legislation of South Ossetia, as well as with the universally recognized democratic principles and norms of organization and conduct of free, fair elections," Govorin said during a press conference in Tskhinvali.
"At the polling stations which we visited, the voting was conducted peacefully, orderly, without infringing on the political rights of competitors, in the presence of observers from all political parties participating in the election," Govorin added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete something else for the usg to get their knickers in a knot over...more temper tantrums on the way.
