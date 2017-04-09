Register
21:39 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.

    Strategic Triangle: Trump Charms Xi to Try to Break Moscow-Beijing Partnership

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 31 0 0

    Last week, President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaching agreement on a range of issues, including a new 100-day trade plan. Observers say Washington is now actively working to try and break the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership, but add that the international division of labor makes these plans doomed to fail.

    On Friday, Trump said that the US had made "tremendous progress" in its relationship with Beijing following Thursday and Friday's landmark summit meeting with China's Xi Jinping in Palm Beach, Florida. 

    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the US fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US, China Make 'Tremendous' Progress in Bilateral Relations - Trump
    The two countries agreed to establish a new channel for top-rank military communication to avoid military incidents, and to strengthen existing military-to-military cooperation at all levels. They also agreed to a new 100-day plan for trade talks meant to increase US exports and reduce its trade deficit with China. Finally, US officials reported that the two sides had agreed to the need for cooperation to get Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

    The meeting at Mar a Lago coincided with the US cruise missile strikes against Syria Thursday night. President Trump informed his Chinese counterpart of the attack during their joint state dinner. Against this background, Trump's granddaughter sang for the Chinese leader, and recited a poem in Chinese.

    Russian observers have suggested that such demonstrative use of both the 'carrot and stick' in negotiations demonstrates the extreme importance which the US has staked to relations with China. This contrasts sharply with the president's rhetoric while on the campaign trail, when he made the claim that Beijing was a 'currency manipulator', that it had "raped" the US economy and that the money and jobs stolen from the US by China was "the greatest single theft in the history of the world." Now, analysts say, Trump's behavior speaks to a desire to establish closer ties to Beijing, and at Moscow's expense.

    However, not everyone is convinced about US prospects for success, particularly as far as weakening Russian-Chinese ties is concerned. Sergei Sudakov, political scientist and professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, believes that any concentrated effort by Washington to separate Beijing from Moscow will fail.

    President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla
    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, speaks during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla

    "The biggest problem for the US right now is that Donald Trump has not yet decided on his foreign policy," Sudakov said. "This is why his meeting with Xi Jinping took place against the backdrop of events in Homs province," (where the US conducted cruise missile strikes against the Syrian government). "Of course, Trump wanted to impress the Chinese leader, and to show that he sees his task being to tear China off from its cooperation with Russia."

    In recent years, the expert recalled, a triangle of major powers, including the US, China and Russia, has been formed. "It's worth recalling what Xi Jinping said at the latest forum in Davos. He said that the world is changing, and that the US could no longer dictate to the world on how to act, and that they could no longer be the single global hegemon." The world system, he said, needs balance. 

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Xi, Trump Discussed Situation in Syria During Meeting in US - Chinese Foreign Ministry
    "In turn," Sudakov  suggested that "Trump's goal has been to show that the US remains the [global] leader…However, the key issue is that of trade between the US and China. Today, China has a $200 billion surplus. The task for the American president is to increase trade between the two countries by about $1 trillion."

    President Xi, for his part, "was not inspired by his meeting with Trump," Sudakov speculated. "He did not hear the proposals that he expected to hear from the leader of the world's [leading] power. There were many platitudes and mutual good wishes, but Russia remains closer to China than the US," trade turnover notwithstanding. "In other words," the expert noted, "the expansion of bilateral ties between Washington and Beijing can be called a policy of 'sworn friends'…"

    Political scientist and Eurasia expert Leonid Krutakov agreed with his colleague. According to the expert, Russia and China are destined for strategic cooperation, due to the peculiarities of the international division of labor, and the unequal distribution of resources across the planet.

    The US Federal Reserve
    © Flickr/ ctj71081
    The US Federal Reserve

    The US, he said, can be figuratively categorized as a transactional economy, with the Federal Reserve system's policy consciously turning it into the provider of institutional services to all other economies – hence the concentration of banks, insurance companies, R&D, etc. in the US. This, however, has resulted in major side effects, including the death of American industry, which has been moving to China en masse, thus creating the problems of widespread unemployment and regional degradation. 

    "Germany is also important as a high-tech power, but is not seen as dangerous to the US, because it is factually an occupied territory. The third sector, apart from services and production, is resources. This includes the Middle East and Russia."

    Krutakov pointed out that "when the BRICS group of nations appeared, it became clear that the countries from the resource sector, including Russia and Brazil, were trying to unite with the industrial economies of India and China in a new way. For the US, this was a threat, because if a piece of the world market of this size were to drop out of the dollar zone, then few other countries would need the US's transactional services. Washington would only serve Europe and the Americas, while the main centers of industrial production, and the resource regions, were outside this area."

    Leaders of BRICS nations, from left, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma walk past sand sculptures of famous landmarks of BRICS nations created by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, prior to dinner hosted by Modi in Goa, India, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    Leaders of BRICS nations, from left, Brazilian President Michel Temer, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Jacob Zuma walk past sand sculptures of famous landmarks of BRICS nations created by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, prior to dinner hosted by Modi in Goa, India, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

    Russia and China, possessing resources on the one hand and a developed industrial base on the other, need one another, according to the analyst; "hence the policy of convergence." 

    "Russia's turn to the East did not happen suddenly – not just in 2014. In 2008, all territorial claims [between Moscow and Beijing] were settled. The basis was laid for strategic agreements. Our initiatives in the Arctic, the renewal of the so-called Northern Sea Route, the development of the Caspian shelf – all of this was work for a common future," a common economic and geopolitical strategy.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    Tough Bargain: Why Asian Countries Don’t Want to Choose Between China or US
    According to Krutakov, Washington has already calculated that by 2025-2030, China's economic growth will be 90% dependent on the country's access to energy resources. Accordingly, if the US is able to subdue the Middle East and Russia, it can continue to ensure its hegemonic position. "In this case, China will not be able to stand one's ground. Therefore, for Beijing, alignment with Moscow carries a strategic character. The retention of parity with the US simply delays any possible future conflict in the hope of having enough time to become self-sufficient together with its allies."

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016

    Therefore, Krutakov noted, being unable to fight both the industrial and resource bases of the world, the US strategic goal is to keep Moscow and Beijing from leaving the dollar zone and creating their own system of payment settlement, which would only tie them closer together.

    "Hence the policy of the carrot and the stick. Trump will use all possible methods to achieve this: to issue threats, to shoot Tomahawks, and to flirt with China. But any large-scale rapprochement between the US and China is [ultimately] not possible," the analyst concluded.

    Related:

    China, US Agree to High-Level Military Consultations to Avoid Close Calls
    Xi, Trump Discussed Situation in Syria During Meeting in US
    Growing US-China Trade Rift Could Be to India’s Advantage
    China Hails US Readiness to Cooperate on ‘One Belt, One Road’ Strategy
    Trump, Xi Establish 4-Pronged US-China Dialogue for Future Meetings
    Mere Coincidence? Trump Strikes Syrian Arab Army While Xi Jinping Visits US
    US, China Make 'Tremendous' Progress in Bilateral Relations - Trump
    Tough Bargain: Why Asian Countries Don’t Want to Choose Between China or US
    Tags:
    expert analysis, strategic balance, strategic triangle, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok