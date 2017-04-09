Register
18:36 GMT +309 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Lawrence O'Donnel's Wag the Dog segment

    Twitter Users Slam MSM Hack Over Claim Putin & Trump Colluded in Syria Strikes

    © Photo: Youtube / Rachel Maddow Show
    Politics
    Get short URL
    1186222

    Just as Russian-US relations under President Trump hit a new low after Thursday's cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base, the mainstream media rolled out a new theory worthy of any tinfoil-hat wearing nut: that the Kremlin and the White House deviously colluded in the attack for political gain. Social media users responded to the claim.

    On Thursday night, Washington launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, killing over a dozen people and causing serious damage to the base. US President Donald Trump claimed that the base was targeted in response to a chemical attack in Idlib province by Syrian government forces last week, a claim which neither Washington nor its allies could corroborate with any credible evidence.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Assad: Washington's Attack Fails to 'Raise the Morale of US-Backed Terrorists'
    Thursday's attack sent Russian-US relations into a tailspin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that President Putin considered the US action an illegal "act of aggression against a sovereign state" carried out "under a trumped-up pretext." Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added that the attack played into the hands of the terrorists the US is ostensibly supposed to be fighting. Possibly the strongest comment in the aftermath of the attack came from Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, who warned that the US actions had put the US "on the brink of military clashes with Russia."

    As far as concrete actions are concerned, so far, Moscow has announced the suspension of its Memorandum of Understanding on the Prevention of Flight Safety Incidents with the US over Syria, called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, sent the Admiral Grigorovich frigate off to the Mediterranean, and announced that it would be upgrading Syria's air defense capabilities.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, meanwhile, said that Russia's response to the attack was "disappointing," "because it indicates their continued support for the Assad regime." At the same time, the diplomat admitted that Moscow's reaction was "not that surprising."

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Eyewitness to US Cruise Missile Strike: 'We're Still Here Only Thanks to the Russians'
    In light of this rift, one would imagine that Trump's critics among the Democrats, and the neoconservative wing of the Republican Party, would finally stop pushing the narrative (which remains unsubstantiated by any hard facts after so many months) that President Trump is a 'Russian agent'. Indeed, many hawkish politicians, including Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, came out of the woodwork to praise Thursday's aggression.

    But not everyone is willing to come around. On Friday, MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell floated the absolutely insane conspiracy theory that it was ultimately the Kremlin that was behind the US cruise missile attack. 

    According to the theory, President Putin had instructed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to launch a chemical attack against his own people, with the aim of attracting global media attention, which Trump could then use to respond with cruise missile strikes. The latter, O'Donnell noted, would thus eliminate any doubts of Russian influence over the US president.

    Backtracking a bit, given the total lack of evidence to back up his claim, the pundit indicated he didn't know whether his theory had a "2% chance" or "a 50% chance" of being true. "But…I don't think it's a 0% chance, and it used to be, with every other president prior to Donald Trump."

    "It's perfect, just perfect," O'Donnell stressed, with his commentary degenerating into a mindless rant. "If Vladimir Putin, if, if, if Vladimir Putin masterminded the last week in Syria, he has gotten everything he could have asked for."

    What exactly the Russian leader would find "perfect" about a US attack on a Russian ally, just days after being given hints from US officials that Washington would be abandoning its regime change policy for Syria, is unclear. Just as unclear is what Russia stands to gain from having its ally bombed, notwithstanding the presence of advanced Russian air defense systems in the country.

    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    Defying elementary standards of proof, O'Donnell emphasized that while "you will hear opinion…that is counter to the possible scenario that I have…outlined, what you won't hear is proof that that scenario that I've just outlined is impossible." Apparently the anchor forgot the basic fact that the burden of proof traditionally falls on the person making a claim, not those who are accused.

    Social media users made sure to remind him of that fact. 

    MSNBC's YouTube video featuring O'Donnell's commentary quickly filled up with comments. Loyalists of the anti-Trump network faced up against opponents, who cracked jokes that O'Donnell had lost his mind, that he made famous right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones "look sane" by comparison, and that he was making the US mainstream liberal media out to be a bunch of "unhinged wackos." One user stressed that "this is the most asinine and farfetched BS [he'd] ever heard in [his] life," adding that such conspiracy-mongering helped to explain the Democratic Party's decline.

    Others took to Twitter, and also suggested that Mr. O'Donnell seems to have gone off his rocker.

    The Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald also left a comment, suggesting that MSNBC was being extremely hypocritical for peddling such nonsense after coming down so hard on so-called 'Fake News':

    Ultimately, it will be up to O'Donnell to backtrack from his claims, and join the rest of his network in applauding Trump's decision, which may lead to an escalation of what is already a long and bloody war. Perhaps the scariest aspect is that in spite of all the (completely justified) criticism, there are still those who continue to follow the mainstream narrative that Russia hacked the US elections, or that Trump is really a 'Russian agent', notwithstanding last week's horrific events.

    Related:

    Eyewitness to US Cruise Missile Strike: 'We're Here Only Thanks to the Russians'
    Assad: Washington's Attack Fails to 'Raise the Morale of US-Backed Terrorists'
    'Cowboy-Like Show-Off': Czech Politicians Hit Out at US Missile Attack on Syria
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    Dangerous Trend: US Attacks on Syrian Army Doing Nothing but 'Aiding Terrorism'
    US Had Not Warned Russia Prior to Attack on Syria Through Political Channels
    Lavrov to Tillerson: US Attack in Syria Plays Into Terrorists' Hands
    Why US Should Be 'Brought to Trial' For Missile Attacks on Syrian Army
    Tags:
    tinfoil hat, conspiracy theory, conspiracy, Lawrence O'Donnell, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      I have my own theories about what happened to Trump. The neocons made him and offer he didn't refuse.
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUX2DcOkMtY
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      The Americans are far from sane, Goebbels and Hitler would be so proud of them.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      Putin caused all of this by not dealing with Trump the way a real leader of Russia should deal with a US Deep State Agent.

      Knowing that in Trump, he is actually dealing with the US deep state which intent on continued aggression on Russia and Russia's interests, and reacting accordingly would have put matters beyond any doubts by now.

      Putin has had 3 months to 'explain' practically to Trump that he is not deceived! Unless, of course, Putin is still deceived.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply todump neocon trump(Show commentHide comment)
      dump neocon trump,
      I respectfully disagree. I insist that Trump was all along a Deep State agent.
    • Reply
      Hermes
      How can he even think of something as ridiculous as that.
    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanjuin reply toNATOisEVIL(Show commentHide comment)
      NATOisEVIL,
      The americans financed and instructed both Hitler and Goebbels and they were proud of the performance of the duo.
    • Reply
      Hermesin reply toNATOisEVIL(Show commentHide comment)
      NATOisEVIL,
      May I remind you that Russia was allied to USA and Goebbels and Hitler were on the other side.
    • Reply
      sapper
      Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Andersen have been well and truly overtaken in the fairy stories line!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok