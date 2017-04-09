UK Does Not Have Its Own Opinion - Moscow on Foreign Secretary's Cancellation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the UK government's official website announced that Johnson had canceled his visit to Moscow, scheduled for April 10, due to the recent developments in Syria.

"According to Johnson's statements, he has at the moment other priorities, namely the discussion of the situation in Syria and 'Russian support of the Assad regime' with G7 partners. It reveals a fundamental misunderstanding or lack of knowledge about what is happening in Syria, Russia's efforts to resolve the crisis, and the purpose of diplomacy in general," the statement read.

According to the ministry, such issues as pressing international problems and UK-Russia bilateral relations, which had already significantly worsened because of London's actions, were set to be discussed during Johnson's trip.

"The cancellation of Johnson's visit to Moscow once again confirms doubts regarding the added value of talks with the British, who do not have their own opinion on most of the acute problems and cannot really influence international affairs, remaining 'in the shadow' of their strategic partners. We do not think that we need a dialogue with London more than London needs it itself," the statement read.