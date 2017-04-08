Scotland Doubts US Attack on Syria Airbase Will Facilitate Conflict Settlement

LONDON (Sputnik) – On Thursday night, the United States carried out a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib.

"Simply bombing a country … does not necessarily contribute to peace and while I think it's too early to say this in Syria, [but] we have seen it in some past cases that isolated air campaigns can exacerbate rather than help to build a peaceful solution," Sturgeon told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme.

Sturgeon noted that she was concerned that the US attack on Syria added uncertainty to the situation in the Arab state.

"My concern about air strikes is and always has been that they are no substitute for a real plan for peace and what we need to see in Syria is an end to the conflict, the multifaceted, horrible conflict that is underway in that country," Sturgeon added.

The US missile attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US missile attack on the Syrian military airfield violated international law.