16:49 GMT +308 April 2017
    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

    'It's No Coincidence': Pentagon Attacks Syria After Bannon's Removal From NSC

    Politics
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (132)
    4167539

    It's no accident that the Pentagon launched an unprecedented airstrike against Damascus hours after President Donald Trump removed White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, Cornell Clayton, Director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute of Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University, asserted.

    The analyst told Radio Sputnik that Bannon's presence on the council designed to advise the US president on national security and foreign policy matters was "always an anomaly," adding that his primary task was to "make sure that the NSC was de-operationalized."

    "I suspect that [Bannon's] anxiousness about being on the council, in the Principals Committee in particular, was to shape the messaging of US foreign policy towards a more nationalist perspective," Clayton noted, saying this trend has most likely been reversed after the reshuffle. "For instance, we see the strike yesterday in Syria. That's something [Bannon] would have been very much opposed to. I don't think it is a coincidence that Bannon was removed and you see that kind of internationalist policy decision being made right after he was removed."

    The NSC reshuffle, which took place Wednesday, also saw General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Dan Coats, Director of National Intelligence, being reinstated to the Principals Committee, while Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was demoted.

    Bannon said that he succeeded in fulfilling his key task with regard to the NSC. 

    "Susan Rice operationalized the NSC during the last administration so I was put on the NSC to ensure it was 'de-operationalized.' General McMaster has the NSC back to its proper function," he said in a statement.

    Rice, a former US Ambassador to the UN, served as the National Security Advisor from 2013 until 2017 under the Obama administration.

    ​Less than 24 hours after the NSC overhaul the United States launched a massive airstrike involving 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles targeting the Shayrat air base located in the Homs province. The Pentagon said that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) used the facility to ostensibly store highly toxic compounds and launch an attack that claimed nearly 80 lives and left 200 injured on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack
    US officials maintain that the Pentagon's operation was carried out "in retaliation" for the chemical attack. However, they did not provide any evidence proving that the government of Bashar al-Assad was complicit.

    For its part, the Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied using chemical weapons against civilians.

    The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Damascus did not use toxic substances since the Assad government destroyed these armaments under a deal brokered by Moscow and Washington in 2013. The ministry explained that the Syrian Arab Air Force hit a large militant ammunition depot, which stored military hardware, as well as chemical weapons intended for Iraq.

    Moscow and Damascus condemned the Pentagon's operation, the first of its kind during the six-year-long Syrian War.

    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US foreign policy, airstrike, reshuffle, National Security Council, Stephen Bannon, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
      Blackie
      I thought Russia had put air defence against tomohawk missiles? or at least had an electronic jammer going re-radar etc ?
      Blackie
      I think McCain brought in the chemicals on his plane via illegal entry into Syria, as he is a ISIS Commander in Chief .
      Blackie
      Steve Bannon should quit from Idiot Trump
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      This is the same blatant lie being rehashed over and over again and being given excessive coverage in Russian media. Actually, Bannon was a placeholder, Trump is a deep state agent. What else do people need to see to admit the truth? Unless they are being paid to just repeat the lie frequently enough for it to become true - a la Goebbels.

      First and foremost, Trump was most likely (judging from his actions and happenings in his administration since assuming america's presidency) recruited by the so-called deep state to win over american voters tired of their misery using deceptive populist emotions (saying the right things, 'bypassing' the US mainstream media, with the US establishment and its media attacking him and even pretending to attempt to prevent him from assuming power peacefully).

      The very simple game is for the establishment (senate, house, intelligence community - whatever that means, mainstream media, soro's organized and paid for protests to continue to 'attack' Trump, give an impression of a persecuted presidency. The removal of Flynn and Bannon was made to look like they were executed by the same deep state, meanwhile these individuals were knowing placeholders for the preselected occupiers of those positions Their removals were used to add spice to the Russian interference fake non-story.

      Thus every action of Trump will be blamed on the deep state manipulation of Trump (as is being done now by both the american deep state practitioners and their colleagues and partners in the highest echelons of the Russian government) because they have placed Trump under such enormous pressure as to actually make him a non-person in his own government.. This confers such freedom of action on Trump to act against Russia's interest than the previous president ever had.

      Deductively, it is NOT CORRECT to blame Trump's actions on the deep state manipulation of Trump. It is RATHER MORE ACCURATE to blame all of Trump's actions on the american deep state itself.

      This contradistinction is both crucial and important as it enables a separation of Trump (in the minds of Russian and other state strategists) from the american deep state, thereby isolating the american deep state and making it available for strategic targeting by those it is attacking through its use of Trump. They have hoped to operate without exposing a form, but this short analysis takes away their delusional formlessness.

      Yes, the formless cannot be attacked, but here the form has been laid bare and hence the arc of resistance no longer has an excuse to remain 'confused'

      Isolating the so-called deep state actually reveals that Trump is irrelevant in 'his' government. Therefore, real Russian patriots can act more freely, no longer constrained by a contrived 'confusion' and continue to waste valuable time trying to second guess a deliberately irrational or chaotic Trump (at the very heart of chaos, there is perfect, tranquil order).

      Those who make decisions and speak for Russia now know that the entity sitting across them on the 'negotiating' table or standing against them on the battlefield in this WW3 is the American Deep State.

      This clarity should beget quicker, more accurate decision making and more resolute and strong action.
