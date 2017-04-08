Moscow Considers Pretext of Boris Johnson's Visit's Cancellation 'Absurd'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that stability and consistency have long stopped to be the hallmark of Western countries' foreign policy.
"This cancellation of visit followed after it had been rescheduled. The reasons named by the British side were different," Zakharova told Sputnik.
"We have an impression that our Western colleagues are living in their own reality, in which they are trying to unilaterally build collective plans and then unilaterally change them, making up absurd pretexts," she added.
According to her, Russia "has always called for stable relations based on the international law."
"Unfortunately, stability and consistency have long stopped to be the hallmark of Western foreign policy," she concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -4 | Edit | Delete No-one want to visit invaders, murderers and liars. Putin has shamed russia and made it a pariah state. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Boris serves the Ashkenazi, as do I. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Tillerson ordered Johnson not visit. That's obvious. The UK and the USA have different objectives in Syria. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Moscow should be happy it save time and money spent on this idiot !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete BJ Clown can be described with word 'absurd' only. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, it appears that trolls are the only export commodity from Ukraine! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Everything about Boris Johnson is absurd. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More ridiculous than absurd Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mishka Kyiv, are you being sarcastic or stupid?
Mishka Kyiv
RandiCooper
Since Russia stands in the way of Ashkenazi interests, Boris has no desire to associate with Russia.
If Russia wants to get along with West, Russia must agree to exclusively serve the Ashkenazi.
Here are the Ashkenazi demands from Russia:
1) Stop supporting Assad and work to bomb all the Arabs out of the Middle East so it can be given to Israel.
2) Russia must give up nationalism and open up their borders and economy to all the ethnic groups of the world, especially the Ashkenazi.
3) Incorporate Western values into your government and society, such as ethnic diversity, Western defined human rights, feminism, and LGBT rights.
mzungu in Africa
tobi.gelando
I fully agree with mzungo in Africa !
TGG3in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
Vietnam, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yogoslavia,
With literally millions of peoples blood on their hands, you have the galls to call Putin an invader?
Guru
Guruin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
sophm0e38
jaodernein garshinvic
SPFin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)