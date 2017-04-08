Moscow Considers Pretext of Boris Johnson's Visit's Cancellation 'Absurd'

© REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez Boris Johnson Cancels Visit to Moscow Due to Developments in Syria

Earlier in the day, UK's Foreign Office announced that Johnson's visit was canceled over the situation in Syria. The British Embassy told Sputnik on Saturday that it had informed the Russian Foreign Ministry about the cancellation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's visit to Moscow, which was scheduled for April 10.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that stability and consistency have long stopped to be the hallmark of Western countries' foreign policy.

"This cancellation of visit followed after it had been rescheduled. The reasons named by the British side were different," Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We have an impression that our Western colleagues are living in their own reality, in which they are trying to unilaterally build collective plans and then unilaterally change them, making up absurd pretexts," she added.

According to her, Russia "has always called for stable relations based on the international law."

"Unfortunately, stability and consistency have long stopped to be the hallmark of Western foreign policy," she concluded.