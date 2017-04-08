Register
16:49 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, March 14, 2017

    Moscow Considers Pretext of Boris Johnson's Visit's Cancellation 'Absurd'

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Politics
    Get short URL
    151467302

    The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the pretext used by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson not to visit Moscow is "absurd."

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Boris Johnson Cancels Visit to Moscow Due to Developments in Syria
    Earlier in the day, UK's Foreign Office announced that Johnson's visit was canceled over the situation in Syria. The British Embassy told Sputnik on Saturday that it had informed the Russian Foreign Ministry about the cancellation of UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's visit to Moscow, which was scheduled for April 10.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that stability and consistency have long stopped to be the hallmark of Western countries' foreign policy.

    "This cancellation of visit followed after it had been rescheduled. The reasons named by the British side were different," Zakharova told Sputnik.

    "We have an impression that our Western colleagues are living in their own reality, in which they are trying to unilaterally build collective plans and then unilaterally change them, making up absurd pretexts," she added.

    According to her, Russia "has always called for stable relations based on the international law."

    "Unfortunately, stability and consistency have long stopped to be the hallmark of Western foreign policy," she concluded.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Cancels Visit to Moscow Due to Developments in Syria
    UK-US Ties, Intel Sharing Unharmed by Trump's Wiretapping Claims - Johnson
    Johnson to Focus on Russia's Alleged Meddling in Podgorica Affairs
    What to Expect From UK Foreign Secretary Johnson's Visit to Moscow
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Maria Zakharova, Britain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      No-one want to visit invaders, murderers and liars. Putin has shamed russia and made it a pariah state.
    • Reply
      avatar
      RandiCooper
      Boris serves the Ashkenazi, as do I.

      Since Russia stands in the way of Ashkenazi interests, Boris has no desire to associate with Russia.

      If Russia wants to get along with West, Russia must agree to exclusively serve the Ashkenazi.

      Here are the Ashkenazi demands from Russia:

      1) Stop supporting Assad and work to bomb all the Arabs out of the Middle East so it can be given to Israel.
      2) Russia must give up nationalism and open up their borders and economy to all the ethnic groups of the world, especially the Ashkenazi.
      3) Incorporate Western values into your government and society, such as ethnic diversity, Western defined human rights, feminism, and LGBT rights.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africa
      Tillerson ordered Johnson not visit. That's obvious. The UK and the USA have different objectives in Syria.
    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Moscow should be happy it save time and money spent on this idiot !!!

      I fully agree with mzungo in Africa !
    • Reply
      TGG3in reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv,

      Vietnam, Panama, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yogoslavia,

      With literally millions of peoples blood on their hands, you have the galls to call Putin an invader?
    • Reply
      Guru
      BJ Clown can be described with word 'absurd' only.
    • Reply
      Guruin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, it appears that trolls are the only export commodity from Ukraine!
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Everything about Boris Johnson is absurd.
    • Reply
      jaodernein garshinvic
      More ridiculous than absurd
    • Reply
      avatar
      SPFin reply toMishka Kyiv(Show commentHide comment)
      Mishka Kyiv, are you being sarcastic or stupid?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok