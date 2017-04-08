US Attack in Syria Proves US is 'the Most Unpredictable State in World' - Moscow

"I think it has been confirmed one more time that the policies and everything that currently happens in the US prove a disappointing fact: it is the most unpredictable state. And if there is something predictable in the US, it is the unpredictability of its foreign policy, Maria Zakharova said in an interview on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

The absence of a clear strategy in Washington is related to the wars of elites in DC, Maria Zakharova said. She added that the Americans "will be ashamed" of the attack in Syria.

"I would call it the game of American thrones. It is a war of internal political clans, military-financial, political and financial structures that cannot accept the results of the election."

Moscow is working "in conditions of unstable, constantly changing turbulent American foreign policy."

"And the policies of London and other members of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have always been based on Washington's course. For us it was not a surprise," Zakharova noted.

The US attack in Syria has nothing to do with attempts to find out the truth about the use of chemical weapons in Idlib, ministry's spokeswoman said.

"They [the United States] have just demanded to conduct an investigation regarding the equipment, the aircraft, used in [Khan Sheyhun] strikes. And then they carry out a strike on the equipment, they would like to examine, to analyze."

"This has absolutely nothing to do with attempts to find out what happened with the chemical weapons, or to make any real steps in the direction of the investigation," she added.

Zakharova also pointed out that Russia had a number of questions to the United States regarding its strikes on Syria airfield, adding that the questions would be addressed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is set to visit Russia next week.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state. Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.