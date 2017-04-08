Register
08 April 2017
    President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night

    US Attack in Syria Proves US is 'the Most Unpredictable State in World' - Moscow

    The US missile strikes in Syria have proven that the US is "the most unpredictable state in the world," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    "I think it has been confirmed one more time that the policies and everything that currently happens in the US prove a disappointing fact: it is the most unpredictable state. And if there is something predictable in the US, it is the unpredictability of its foreign policy, Maria Zakharova said in an interview on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

    The absence of a clear strategy in Washington is related to the wars of elites in DC, Maria Zakharova said. She added that the Americans "will be ashamed" of the attack in Syria.

    "I would call it the game of American thrones. It is a war of internal political clans, military-financial, political and financial structures that cannot accept the results of the election."

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    US, UK, France 'Obsessed' With Assad's Ousting - Russian UN Representative
    Moscow is working "in conditions of unstable, constantly changing turbulent American foreign policy."

    "And the policies of London and other members of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have always been based on Washington's course. For us it was not a surprise," Zakharova noted.

    The US attack in Syria has nothing to do with attempts to find out the truth about the use of chemical weapons in Idlib, ministry's spokeswoman said.

    "They [the United States] have just demanded to conduct an investigation regarding the equipment, the aircraft, used in [Khan Sheyhun] strikes. And then they carry out a strike on the equipment, they would like to examine, to analyze."

    "This has absolutely nothing to do with attempts to find out what happened with the chemical weapons, or to make any real steps in the direction of the investigation," she added.

    Zakharova also pointed out that Russia had a number of questions to the United States regarding its strikes on Syria airfield, adding that the questions would be addressed to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is set to visit Russia next week.

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources
    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state. Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      gbiyanju
      In the interest of national self preservation, the Russian government should immediately commence a thorough investigation and probe of the entire Russian foreign ministry (from the highest ranking to the lowest ranking, sparing no one in the pretext of 'trusted insider') using the SVR and FSB.

      The aim should be to determine those foreign service members that are working for other entities like US, state of israel, turkey, rothschild, soros, and not only for the Russian Federation and apply appropriate punishments under the law. If the need arises to strengthen relevant aspects of the law t make this effective, that should be done as well and quickly.
    • Reply
      Dar...
      Cancel the meeting. He's no 'friend of Russia'.

      Nothing to be gained from negotiations or face-to-face meetings with that pack of yank scum.

      Trump and his 'team' are using a corporate boardroom tactic from the 1980's used during hostile take over of a company intended for asset stripping. Unpredictable boardroom behaviour. Conflicting messages. 100% policy reversals, then revert back the following week. All to leave the opposing board frozen, not knowing what plan to adopt.

      The counter-tactic developed by businessmen by the 1990's was to not engage. Ignore. Don't communicate. Have you're own plan. Stick to it regardless.

      Trump is like many very old men, he's living in the 'glory days' of his past when his strategies were new. Put the senile fool in a home where he belongs. Stonewall the yanks on all fronts. They'll fold fast.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Another view on this attack by Meyssan : www.voltairenet.org/article195904.html
      We'll see in the future how those things will turn out.
    Show new comments (0)

