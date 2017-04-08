US, Russia Cutting Off Channels Makes Conflict in Syria More Dangerous - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the suspension of a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria, a day after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on a Syrian military airfield in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Syria 'Won't Suffer Same Fate as Libya' As Long As Russia is Active in Mideast

“I think it makes it much more dangerous and we have cautioned people about the risk of the Third World War,” Black said on Friday. “So I think we [United States] need to be much more careful.”

The Trump administration is not taking serious caution in its actions against the Syrian government, Black stated.

“There is continuing recklessness with the [Trump] administration and the United States military prodding Russia and sort of assuming they will not get a reaction, but the problem is always there that something will happen and it will escalate and escalate,” Black said.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon #HandsOffSyria: Protests in New York Over Syria Airstrikes

The first World War began with a minor assassination that escalated into a major conflict involving the entire European continent, Black noted.

The US missile attack late on Thursday claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.

Black is the elected representative for Loudoun County, Virginia, who personally met with President Bashar Assad during a visit to Syria in April 2016.