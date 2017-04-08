Register
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    US, Russia Cutting Off Channels Makes Conflict in Syria More Dangerous - Senator

    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base
    Russia and the United States suspending ties amid the Syria crisis will make the situation much less safe, US State Senator from Virginia Richard Black told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the suspension of a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria, a day after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on a Syrian military airfield in response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    “I think it makes it much more dangerous and we have cautioned people about the risk of the Third World War,” Black said on Friday. “So I think we [United States] need to be much more careful.”

    The Trump administration is not taking serious caution in its actions against the Syrian government, Black stated.

    “There is continuing recklessness with the [Trump] administration and the United States military prodding Russia and sort of assuming they will not get a reaction, but the problem is always there that something will happen and it will escalate and escalate,” Black said.

    The first World War began with a minor assassination that escalated into a major conflict involving the entire European continent, Black noted.

    The US missile attack late on Thursday claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.

    Black is the elected representative for Loudoun County, Virginia, who personally met with President Bashar Assad during a visit to Syria in April 2016.

      gbiyanju
      Who is this Senator Black trying to fool, again? WW3 is already underway, launched by USA and the west and thus cannot be prevented.

      Can you prevent what has started? No! You can only end it, and the west, their current winning spree will not stop this WW3!
      tobi.gelando
      No one can thrust the Usa terror state !!! But Russia has to be careful the terror state try to cut of the limb's from the body until you cant defend yourself !!!
      God mea bless Russia and Putin !!!
