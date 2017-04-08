India Rejects Ontario Assembly Motion Terming 1984 Sikh Riots a Genocide

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The Private Member's Motion in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario was moved by Harinder Malhi, a Member of the Provincial Parliament of the ruling Liberal Party of Ontario.

"We have noted the passage of a Private Member's Motion in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario on April 6. We reject this misguided motion which is based on a limited understanding of India, its constitution, society, ethos, rule of law and judicial process," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said today.

"Our views have been conveyed to the Government and political leadership in Canada," he added.

India upset as Ontario assembly calls 1984 anti Sikh riots 'genocide'. @MEAIndia says this is limited understanding of India,constitution — Nidhi Razdan (@RazdanNidhi) 7 апреля 2017 г.

​The motion by Harinder Malhi, an Indian-origin politician, read, "The Legislative Assembly of Ontario should reaffirm our commitment to the values we cherish — justice, human rights and fairness — and condemn all forms of communal violence, hatred, hostility, prejudice, racism and intolerance in India and anywhere in the world, including the 1984 genocide perpetrated against Sikhs throughout India, and call on all sided to embrace truth, justice and reconciliation."

There was mass violence all over India against Sikhs soon after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikhs bodyguards on October 31, 1984.