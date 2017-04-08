Escalation of Syrian Conflict Threatens Reached Agreements - Astana

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.

Astana called for a comprehensive and unbiased investigation of the alleged chemical attack under UN auspices.

"The further escalation of the conflict and toughening of stance of the sides endanger all the previous agreements of the international community, reached in particular during Geneva and Astana peace process, and delay the prospect of achieving a comprehensive peace and accord on the Syrian land," the ministry said in a statement.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon #HandsOffSyria: Protests in New York Over Syria Airstrikes

The ministry expressed concern over growing tensions within the country, following Tuesday's alleged chemical attack in the country's Idlib province and US strikes on the Ash Sha’irat airfield.

"The Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan expresses grave concern over escalation of tensions in Syria. Kazakhstan strongly condemns any use of weapons of mass destruction as immoral, inhuman and contradicting to the principles of humanity," the statement read.

The ministry also urged the countries-participants of the Astana peace process to make efforts to prevent further escalation of the situation in the region.

On Thursday night, the United States carried out a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib, for which Washington put the blame on the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

The Syrian foreign minister has denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.