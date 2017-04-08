Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.

    Trump Strikes Syria, Twitter Users Declare #AmericaIsOverParty

    If the world is going to end, there should at least be a party to mark the occasion.

    With someone with no government experience at the helm of the US government and in command of the country’s armed forces, Americans have been holding their breath for some time now. Now, as US President Donald Trump orders missile strikes in Syria, at least some of these manifold fears may be coming to fruition. At least, Twitter thinks so. But don’t worry. Even if it ain’t broke, Twitter’s here to fix it. 

    She may not be the leader the US wanted, but she may be the hero America needs.

    ​Some of Trump’s firmest supporters, such as Deploraball co-organizer Mike Cernovich, joined in the criticisms of the new president. 

    ​But really, nobody was off-limits to hop in.

    ​If Trump’s foreign policy leads to escalating violence and the President signs off on a draft, a lot more Americans might start sounding like this guy.

    ​Alternatively, maybe we could all get smoking gun evidence of injuries proving why we can’t serve in the military.

    ​Another option is to head north. 

    One response is likely to be repeated quite often if soldiers start knocking on Americans’ doors to join the war effort.

    ​But let’s be honest, most of us would probably just shut the door.

      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Thank you Sputnik, certainly gives a new perspective the term integrity to the stupidity of the US!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      The terrorist American government does not care one ounce about the amerislave. You are there to serve the elite, to make sure the military industrial complex has its continuous war. You are just a walking meat stick that the bankers use.
      I feel no pity for any American, you support and protect your government and the elite so be their tool and take a bullet for the 1%.
