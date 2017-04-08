Washington to Monitor Syrian Government Response to Attack

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, April 8 (Sputnik) — The United States will monitor Syria’s response to Thursday night's attack to see if Syrian armed forces will retaliate or conduct further chemical weapons attacks, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters on Thursday during a press conference at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

"We will monitor Syria’s response to that strike in terms of whether they attack our own forces and coalition forces or whether they are mobiliizing to undertake further chemical weapons attacks," Tillerson said when asked if Thursday’s cruise missile strike was a stand-alone attack or the beginning of a larger campaign. "The future will be guided by how we see their reaction."