Trump, Xi Establish 4-Pronged US-China Dialogue for Future Meetings

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have agreed to create a new four-pillar framework for future cooperation of the two countries, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

"The two Presidents… established a new framework," Tillerson stated on Friday. "The US-China comprehensive dialogue… will have four pillars — the diplomatic and security dialogue, the comprehensive economic dialogue, the law enforcement and cybersecurity dialogue, and the social and cultural issues dialogue."