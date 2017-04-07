Tillerson: Russian Response to Attack On Syria ‘Sadly Not That Surprising’

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (Sputnik) — Russia’s response to the United States’ cruise missile attack on Syrian Air Force targets was disappointing but unsurprising, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday during a press conference at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate
"I’m disappointed in that response…because it indicates their continued support for the Assad regime," Tillerson said. "I find it disappointing but sadly not that surprising," Tillerson stated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete You scum bag. The rotting Trump spoke of getting out of the Middle East yet you terrorists in America just need your wars. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I suspect he is mainly disappointed that President Putin is too smart to fall into the obvious trap - "disappointing, but sadly not surprising". And I am confident that President Putin's response will be more effective than either he or any of us could think up. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete really .. Muricans are so evil Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Medvezhonok, 59 YARS to U$ american Soil .... then reload and send more ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mitach2002, and make sure all those terrorists around the world are collected and returned to America ... they can even bring their weapons
Mitach2002
Why not just have a good ole civil war that way you can get your fill of blood and violence and stay right at home.
My wish is that America ends up a flattened smouldering waste and then the world can have peace.
Medvezhonok
ViTran
ViTranin reply toMedvezhonok(Show commentHide comment)
ViTranin reply toMitach2002(Show commentHide comment)