Tillerson: Russian Response to Attack On Syria ‘Sadly Not That Surprising’

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA (Sputnik) — Russia’s response to the United States’ cruise missile attack on Syrian Air Force targets was disappointing but unsurprising, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday during a press conference at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate

"I’m disappointed in that response…because it indicates their continued support for the Assad regime," Tillerson said. "I find it disappointing but sadly not that surprising," Tillerson stated.