Register
00:08 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The United States carried out a missile attack on an air base in Syria Thursday

    ‘There is No Game Plan,’ Activist Medea Benjamin Warns After Syrian Airstrikes

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    140450

    US President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to bomb Syria begs the question of whether Trump’s pretext for authorizing the strike — that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people — is even true.

    On Friday’s broadcast of Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary, Eugene Puryear argued that it’s difficult to fathom Assad would have misread the international political situation so poorly. "It seems strange to think someone who has survived this long would so misread the political situation as to think it was possible" to retain power when the international community was bound to condemn any sort of biochemical warfare. 

    Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer Firing a Tomahawk Missile
    © US Navy/YouTube
    Good for the Markets? Defense Stocks Jump Following Trump’s Syria Strike

    Puryear remained skeptical, however, that the explosion was the result of Syrian jets taking aim at a rebel chemical weapons plant, Russia’s official explanation of the attack, saying that this narrative "has some holes and relies on a probable but highly contingent set of events."

    "Clearly there needs to be some sort of investigation here that looks for evidence, not point scoring … we have way too much evidence that [the missile strike] will only deepen the war and violence, not bring it to and end."

    And while the Trump administration has condemned Assad for the attack, Washington has no viable alternative for governing Syria unless it literally occupies the country as it did in Iraq following the removal of Saddam Hussein. "There is no game plan," Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, said on By Any Means Necessary.

    ​Ousting Assad would leave a massive power vacuum in the Middle East. Puryear contended that if Assad falls, "the only real outcome" will be "a Taliban-like force sweeping into power."

    Don’t expect countervailing or diverse opinions on the strikes to come from MSNBC or CNN, the supposed "opposition party" that has risen to counter Trump’s agenda in light of Democrats’ political weakness. Indeed, the US military industrial complex has broad bipartisan support. 

    In a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi said "the crisis in Syria will not be resolved by one night of airstrikes" and that American voters deserve a "comprehensive" strategy. 

    A major point missing from the discussion is how Assad gains strategic benefits from using chemical weapons to kill his own people, Puryear noted.

    In a recent interview between CNN anchor Kate Bolduan and Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the congressman stated of the alleged chemical attack, "frankly, I don’t think Assad would have done that; it doesn’t serve his interests." 

    Bolduan was "visually stunned" as CNN’s own writers put it, as if the major allegations of human rights violations were not worthy of a thorough, independent investigation before assigning culpability.

    Related:

    US Attack on Syria Irresponsible, Could Lead to Global War – German Official
    UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting on US Missile Attack in Syria (VIDEO)
    How US Missile Strike in Syria is Likely to Affect Russia-China Ties
    France’s Le Pen Warns Against Repeating Iraq Scenario in Syria
    Bill de Blasio: US Strike on Syria Poses Threat of Retaliation to New York City
    Tags:
    By Any Means Necessary, Paul Ryan, Eugene Puryear
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Lubos Vokoun
      CNN Kate Bolduan obviously has a "religious" approach to what is happening in the World, she simply believes what "authorities" say, reasoning and logic is her enemy. And is shocked when someone is questioning her Gods (the US officials)
      But she is like the whole Western MSM
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok