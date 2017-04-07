Pentagon Received Correspondence From Russia - Spokesperson on Deconfliction

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russian MoD Denies Reports of Allegedly Deciding to Keep Deconfliction Channel With US on Syria Flights

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has received documents from Russia possibly related to the suspension of a point-to-point communications link with the US military in Syria, US Department of Defense spokesperson Michelle Baldanza told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have received correspondence from Russia, but we are not going to get into the details," said when asked whether the Pentagon got any documents on the deconfliction from Russia.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the suspension of a point-to-point communications link with the US military under the memorandum of understanding on de-confliction in Syria. The move comes as a response to Thursday’s US missile strikes against a Syrian airbase, which Moscow views as an act of aggression against a sovereign state.