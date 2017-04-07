US Envoy to UN on Syria Attack: 'We Are Prepared to Do More'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"The United States took a very measured step last night," Haley stated, referring to missile strikes the United States undertook against an airbase in Syria on Thursday. "We are prepared to do more, but we hope that will not be necessary."

Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.