Register
21:06 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield

    US Aggression in Syria Contributes to Terrorists' Strengthening - Russian UN Rep

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (115)
    72027250

    The US "aggression" in Syria contributes to terrorists' strengthening in Syria, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government. According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

    "The aggression of the US toward Syria is only contributing to the terrorism strengthening," Vladimir Safronkov told at the UN. "It is not difficult to imagine how much the spirit of these terrorists have been raised after the support from Washington."

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Only 23 US Cruise Missiles Reached Syrian Airfield - Russian Defense Ministry
    "We strongly condemn the illegitimate actions by the United States," Safronkov stated. "The consequences of this for regional and international stability could be extremely serious."

    "We call upon the United States to immediately cease aggression and to join those efforts being made for a political settlement in Syria," Safronkov stated.

    "The Russian Federation from the United Nations organization has stated the need to establish an international coalition to counter terrorism, which would be on the basis of international law," Safronkov stated. "You have chosen a different path."

    Washington's calls for the political settlement in Syria turn out to be hypocritical after the strikes, he said.

    "Today's calls to promote the process of political settlement are hypocritical. After the military strikes, unfortunately," Safronkov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

    "On this track, on the platforms of Astana, Geneva, visible positive changes have recently appeared. What goals did you pursue when you undermined this progress, by the way, achieved by no means thanks to you?" he said refering to the comments by his Western colleagues.

    The US, the UK and France are obsessed with Syrian President Bashar Assad's ousting, he emphasized.

    "Washington, London and Paris are obsessed with the paranoid idea of overthrowing the legitimate government of Syria. This is evidenced by the evil, undiplomatic behavior and the address by the British ambassador. Mr. Rycroft, stop operating with low-quality, unprofessional arguments and accusations against my country. Once again I warn you, do not even try to quarrel with the Arab world, nothing good will come of it," the Russian diplomat said.

    The UN Security Council
    © AP Photo/ Frank Franklin II
    UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting on US Missile Attack in Syria (VIDEO)
    Safronkov said that the Syrian government doesn't control the region of the Idlib chemical attack, adding that terrorists "have lots of things to hide there, especially concerning the chemical weapons' dossier."

    The United States fears an independent investigation into Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons because it would not support its stance against the government in Damascus, Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

    "You are afraid of real, genuine, independent investigation," Safronkov stated. "What would happen if the outcome of the investigation would contradict your anti-government paradigm?"

    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.

    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    © Sputnik/
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (115)

    Related:

    Some 20 Syrian Army's Aircraft Destroyed in US Missile Attack - DoD Official
    US Missile Strikes in Syria Violate 2001 Military Force Authorization - Senator
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase
    UNSC Holds Emergency Meeting on US Missile Attack in Syria (VIDEO)
    Russian MPs Call on Int'l Organizations to Condemn US Missile Strikes in Syria
    McCain Says 'A Lot More to Go' After US Missile Attack in Syria
    Tags:
    Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Gentle Eagle
      USA does a lot of evil deeds.
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Just heard UK UN ambassador Rycroft, in support of the U.S. illegal attack on Syria, (or whatever his name is) 'war crimes have consequences' he said. Really! And there wasn't a hint of irony. These people are delusional.
    • Reply
      avatar
      MissyXXX
      Russian guy was pissed at that meeting, Bolivia guy was good, Western stooges were predictably lame.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok