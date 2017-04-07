© AFP 2017/ MARTIN BUREAU French MP Warns Paris Against Praising US Strikes in Syria Destabilizing World

BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich — The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late on Thursday in response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib, an incident which Washington blames on Damascus.

"The US missile attack in Homs against the Syrian army is irresponsible and is a breach of international law. This is a targeted provocation against Russia and threatens to make a world war out of the proxy war in Syria," Dagdelen said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel deemed Trump’s decision to conduct the strikes "understandable."

According to Dagdelen, the US airstrikes of the Syrian airfield pose "a threat of a global violence escalation" and the German government must not show an understanding for US President Donald Trump’s "aggression" but should make sure that the "perilous US attacks" are terminated.

"Germany must not be part of this escalation course. The federal government must make clear that German territory is not available for further US attacks," Dagdelen said.

According to the lawmaker, the US leadership's reasoning to strike the Syrian airfield was "mendacious, since so far there has not been any real clarification of the authorship of the use of lethal gas [in Idlib]."

The US attack claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik earlier. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering from severe fire-related injuries. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that at least two civilians from a nearby village and five Syrian servicemen were killed.