Register
19:35 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

    French MP Warns Paris Against Praising US Strikes in Syria Destabilizing World

    © AFP 2017/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (106)
    127770

    France should refrain from applauding the United States for its missile strikes in Syria, as the move will have far-reaching consequences for global stability and security, Jacques Myard, a member of the French Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US Missile Attack: Not First Time Pentagon Strikes Syrian Army, More to Follow?
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.

    Following the missile strikes, which killed seven people, according to the Homs governor, French President Francois Hollande in a joint statement with German Chancellor Angela Merkel placed the blame for the latest developments in Syria solely on its president Bashar Assad. The French leader added in the statement that the US strikes were what Paris had been asking for in 2013 after the country’s previous chemical attack.

    "It is in the interest of France, while condemning the use of chemical weapons, to open our eyes and to stop applauding frantically the American strikes, because the world has just crossed a dangerous threshold for its stability," Myard who is a member of The Republicans party said.

    The lawmaker also stressed that the US missile strike brings about concerns regarding the country’s apparent disregard for international law.

    "The United States intervenes [in Syria] in violation of the international law, to which observance France constantly appeals, as only the Security Council can authorize such actions, " Myard stated adding that Trump’s recent move symbolizes a return to the unilateral actions’ policy defended by former US President George Bush. "Obviously, the United States still considers itself the international sheriff," he added.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syria Calls US Tomahawk Missile Attack on Airbase 'American Aggression'
    Myard underlined that unsubstantiated use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Idlib province should not serve as a pretext for bypassing the international law and intervening militarily.

    He also drew comparisons between the strike and the US-led invasion of Iraq, which was instigated by allegations that Baghdad had weapons of mass destruction, claims which later turned out to be unfounded.

    "An experience that we had in Syria or Iraq has amply demonstrated that unfortunately there are many manipulations and acts of misinformation on the part of all belligerents," Myard said in the statement, "we all remember the speech made by US Secretary of State Colin Powell at the UN Security Council on February 5, 2003 and the falsified evidence he used to justify the US intervention in Iraq."

    The Syrian Armed Forces General Staff strongly condemned the attack as a violation of the international law and an act of aggression.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (106)

    Related:

    McCain Says 'A Lot More to Go' After US Missile Attack in Syria
    Russian MPs Call on Int'l Organizations to Condemn US Missile Strikes in Syria
    How US Missile Strike in Syria is Likely to Affect Russia-China Ties
    Japanese NGO Staff Working in Syria Frightened by US Missile Attack
    Tags:
    Francois Hollande, United States, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Some France MP have some brains !!!
      But there are only very few.... the rest is like the President !!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok