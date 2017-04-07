WH Declines Comment on Medvedev Statement That Trump Broke Campaign Promises

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — In a statement posted to his Facebook page on Friday, Medvedev said "Nobody exaggerates the value of election promises but, after all, there are limits of decency followed by absolute lack of trust. Which is sad for our completely spoiled relations. And of course, perfect for terrorists."

"No comment," a spokesperson said when asked by Sputnik if the White House had any response to Medvedev’s comments.

Trump launched the cruise missile strikes against Syria’s al-Shayrat airfield late Thursday, just days after White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said US calls for regime change in Syria would look silly.

Spicer told reporters on March 4 that President Bashar Assad’s government is the current reality in Syria and it is up to the Syrian people to make a change.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday, April 6. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib province on Tuesday, April 4, which Washington blames on Damascus.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian army rejected the accusations and blamed militants and their patrons for the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry said Syrian aircraft hit a militants' arms warehouse with chemical weapons to be delivered to Iraq.