Register
19:35 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington

    McCain Says 'A Lot More to Go' After US Missile Attack in Syria

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (106)
    10593121

    The missile strike on Syria conducted yesterday is the first step in executing a comprehensive military strategy to address complex global challenges, US Senator John McCain said in an interview Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    "We've got the Middle East that is in chaos, the Europeans being destabilized, spread of ISIS [Daesh] throughout the world, and this is the challenge of Bashar Assad, and then we've also got the challenge of ISIS," McCain told MSNBC. "So there's a lot more to go."

    McCain said during the interview that Thursday’s missile attack sends a strong message to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

    John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    McCain Wants US to Lead International Coalition to Ground Syrian Air Force
    Moreover, the attack indicates President Donald Trump trusts his national security advisers and respects their input, McCain added.

    A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.

    The US missile attack late on Thursday claimed the lives of 10 people, an officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the attack left two Syrian servicemen missing, four killed, and six suffering severe injuries from the fire.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (106)

    Related:

    Russian MPs Call on Int'l Organizations to Condemn US Missile Strikes in Syria
    How US Missile Strike in Syria is Likely to Affect Russia-China Ties
    Japanese NGO Staff Working in Syria Frightened by US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Denies Russia’s Claim That Only 23 Missile Reached Targets in Syria
    Tags:
    John McCain, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Why is this fossil still talking. Sorry, but the US is not the leader of the free world, it's imprisoned by its own paranoia.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      7 contries in 5 years. Just in case people forget what the US plan in the region is.
    • Reply
      avatar
      martillo
      Insane McCain is proof positive that there is a hell and Satan walks the planet. I will open my best whisky the day this geriatric piece of filth croaks. This is the USSAN "war hero" who single handed murdered more of his fellow pilots and captured USSAN POW fodder than even the bravest Viet Cong warrior and yet the terminally brain-dead in Pentacon Sewer USSA imagine this geriatric thug to be a hero. Insanity knows no bounds especially when it is contained in an in-bred geriatric psychopath mutt like this drooling monster.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchezin reply tosophm0e38(Show commentHide comment)
      sophm0e38, they are not the leader of the free world, but that is what they want, what they're projecting through the media including all that Hollywood junk and a lot people is actually buying into that.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Yeah sure might be costly though McDumb really thinks this is just a temporary nuisance and mad dog persistence will easily overcome the problem?
      No it wont decades of movement have shifted the axis of political power to be evenly distributed around the world the US does not dictate how it will travel its a matter of letting go negotiating the best deal possible or taking the world down the drain with you when you slip down the toilet.
    • Reply
      avatar
      S-400
      The cat is released out from its cage,. Putin and Russia over to you, this is not a proverb from the Bible that can have different interpretations. If you truly want to save humanity, here comes your chance to silence and protect all the weak, if to let all of us into ashes, we will forever praise you admire from our next incarnation.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      The man is an huge danger to the world and should been put out like one does with an old sick dog.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Giffer
      For all the American NORMAL PEOPLE. WHY , WHY DO YOU TOLERATE AXXOLES LIKE this Irish reject?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok