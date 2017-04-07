Fight Against Syrian Legitimate Gov't US Administration's Real Goal - Russian PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Medvedev added that by its military action in Syria, the Donald Trump administration proved its extreme dependence on the opinion of the Washington establishment.
"Instead of the widely publicized thesis on the joint fight against the main enemy — ISIL [Daesh], the Trump administration proved that it would fiercely fight the legitimate government of Syria. In tough contradiction with the norms of international law, without the UN approval," Medvedev wrote on Facebook.
Medvedev said that the Russian-US relations have hit the bottom following the recent US missile strikes on Syrian government military facilities.
"Nobody exaggerates the value of election promises but, after all, there are limits of decency followed by absolute lack of trust. Which is sad for our completely spoiled relations. And of course, perfect for terrorists," Medvedev wrote in his Facebook blog.
On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian army rejected the accusations and blamed militants and their patrons for the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry said Syrian aircraft hit a militants' arms warehouse with chemical weapons to be delivered to Iraq.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Please explain why the missiles were not shot down by the Russia defense system? Certainly, the missiles were detected just few seconds after launched by the USA naval force. Trump has humiliated Russia by laughing on Putin face. Trump is telling to Putin. I will show you that you cannot defend Russia from my toy missiles.
landauroj