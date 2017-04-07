Register
19:36 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase

    Fight Against Syrian Legitimate Gov't US Administration's Real Goal - Russian PM

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (106)
    129261

    By authorizing missile strikes in Syria, the US administration proved that its real goal is the fight against Syria's legitimate government, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Medvedev added that by its military action in Syria, the Donald Trump administration proved its extreme dependence on the opinion of the Washington establishment.

    "Instead of the widely publicized thesis on the joint fight against the main enemy — ISIL [Daesh], the Trump administration proved that it would fiercely fight the legitimate government of Syria. In tough contradiction with the norms of international law, without the UN approval," Medvedev wrote on Facebook.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US Missile Attack: Not First Time Pentagon Strikes Syrian Army, More to Follow?
    "In violation of its own procedures, which establish the need to notify Congress in advance of a military operation that is not linked to an attack on the United States. On the brink of military clashes with Russia," he wrote.

    Medvedev said that the Russian-US relations have hit the bottom following the recent US missile strikes on Syrian government military facilities.

    "Nobody exaggerates the value of election promises but, after all, there are limits of decency followed by absolute lack of trust. Which is sad for our completely spoiled relations. And of course, perfect for terrorists," Medvedev wrote in his Facebook blog.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin
    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday, April 6. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib province on Tuesday, April 4, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian army rejected the accusations and blamed militants and their patrons for the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry said Syrian aircraft hit a militants' arms warehouse with chemical weapons to be delivered to Iraq.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (106)

    Related:

    How US Missile Strike in Syria is Likely to Affect Russia-China Ties
    Japanese NGO Staff Working in Syria Frightened by US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Denies Russia’s Claim That Only 23 Missile Reached Targets in Syria
    UK Foreign Secretary Backs US Missile Attack in Syria
    US Missile Attack: Not First Time Pentagon Strikes Syrian Army, More to Follow?
    Tags:
    Dmitry Medvedev, United States, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      landauroj
      Please explain why the missiles were not shot down by the Russia defense system? Certainly, the missiles were detected just few seconds after launched by the USA naval force. Trump has humiliated Russia by laughing on Putin face. Trump is telling to Putin. I will show you that you cannot defend Russia from my toy missiles.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok