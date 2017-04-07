Moscow, Damascus Accuse Washington of 'Blatant Act of Aggression' in Syria

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.

"The sides discussed the situation in Syria in light with US missile strikes against Syrian government forces on April 7 and stressed that Moscow and Damascus regard the unilateral US military actions, violating the UN Carter, as a blatant act of aggression against a sovereign state, the ministry said in a statement.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident. The Syrian army rejected the accusations and blamed militants and their patrons for the attack. Russia's Defense Ministry said Syrian aircraft hit a militants' arms warehouse with chemical weapons to be delivered to Iraq.