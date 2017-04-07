UK Foreign Secretary Backs US Missile Attack in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, US military launched multiple cruise missile at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the missile attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapons use in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday.

"Returning to UK after good talks w/Greek PM [Alexis Tsipras]. Fully support US action after deplorable chemical attacks," Johnson said on his Twitter account.

The foreign secretary added that he was in regular contact with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson.

Following the missile attack, the governor of the Homs province said that seven people were killed, including two civilians from a village located in the vicinity of the airfield. An officer of the Syrian Armed Forces told Sputnik that the attack claimed lives of 10 people.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six MiG-23 aircraft, an education building and a radar station were destroyed in the attack. A Sputnik correspondent reported from the airbase that some aircraft, including five fighter jets were not harmed in the attack and the runway had not been significantly damaged.