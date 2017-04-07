UN Secretary-General Appeals for Restraint in Syria, Continuing Geneva Talks

"Mindful of the risk of escalation, I appeal for restraint to avoid any acts that could deepen the suffering of the Syrian people," Antonio Guterres said. "I call on the parties to urgently renew their commitment to making progress in the Geneva talks."
Earlier in the day, the Syrian Armed Forces General Staff said that the US missile strike on Syria's military airfield was a violation of international law. Homs Governor Talal Barazi said earlier on Friday that the airbase had suffered insignificant damage after the overnight attack with US cruise missiles. According to Barazi, the attack left five servicemen and two civilians dead.
