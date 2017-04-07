US Strike in Syria Serves to Improve Trump Ratings - Syrian Opposition Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia, Iran and Turkey are guarantors of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria introduced on December 30, 2016. Both Moscow and Tehran condemned the US missile strikes.
"It is an attempt to raise Trump's approval rating, showing that he is strong and capable of powerful attacks, it is also an attempt to refute his ties to Russia or Putin," Khalidi said.
The opposition member also suggested that the attack could be aimed at undermining the Russia-Iran alliance.
"In the international arena this attack is aimed at undermining Russia-Iran alliance and intensifying disagreements between them. The strike may lead to the shift of power balance between opposition and authorities, but it would not have a significant effect on the positions of different parties. On the other hand, it may give an impetus to negotiation process by pressing the authorities," Khalidi added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump will prove no different then any other war loving president.
Mitach2002