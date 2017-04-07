WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cardin stressed that if President Donald Trump is going to continue airstrikes in Syria, he must get an authorization from the Congress for the use of force.

"There is no military solution here," Cardin, a Democrat from the US state of Maryland," told CNN. "You're not going to be able to bomb your way to peace in Syria."

However, Cardin noted that the Ssyria-attack-us-cardinyrian people should work out their problems, while the country's President Bashar Assad must be held liable for his actions.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

A number of states, including Australia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia called the US actions in Syria an aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason.