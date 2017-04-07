Register
    US Maintains Desire for Dialogue With Russia Through Flight Safety Channel on Syria - Pentagon

    US Maintains Desire for Dialogue With Russia Via Flight Safety Channel on Syria

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Politics
    302368538

    The US Department of Defense still wants to communicate with Russia when it comes to Syrian airspace and the memorandum on incident prevention, Pentagon spokesperson Michelle Baldanza told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The Department of Defense maintains the desire for dialogue through the flight safety channel," Baldanza stated. "It is to the benefit of all parties operating in the air over Syria to avoid accidents and miscalculation, and we hope the Russian Ministry of Defense comes to this conclusion as well."

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    All You Need to Know About Russia-US Memo on Preventing Incidents Over Syria
    The document regulates all aircraft and drone operations in Syrian airspace and is aimed at ensuring the safety of flights. The memorandum is of a purely military-technological nature.

    It includes specific safety protocols for aircraft crews to follow, namely those that stipulate the professional behavior of pilots, use of specific communication frequencies, and creation of lines of communication on the ground.

    Earlier in the day Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that Russia suspends its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States following the deadly US missile attack on the Sha'irat airfield.

    "We assess such actions of the US side as a gross violations of the memorandum on incident prevention and ensuring security in operations in the Syrian airspace signed in 2015. The Russian Defense Ministry is suspending cooperation with the Pentagon within the framework of this memorandum," Konashenkov said in a statement.

    The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

    Following the US attack, the Syrian Armed Forces said that at least six people were killed and serious damages were inflicted on the Syrian military airfield in the Homs province.

    A number of states, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Australia have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia views the US actions in Syria as aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason. Japan and Russia have called for the UN Security Council's emergency meeting.

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Only for nefarious reasons , the US g is most likely only saying this publicly to make themselves look like they are the innocent party for future propaganda
    • Reply
      avatar
      wolfmessing
      Pentagon is run by monkey like creatures full of lust for war......Do you want co-operation with Russia...........Pay!!!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      What the cancellation of the memorandum means both air forces will fire at will.
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Russia can never rely on America promises or agreements made. As usual they will stab Russia in the back. After all that is standard operating procedure of the American politicians.

      Beware of Americans bringing DEMOCRACY to you country. All the do is bring corruption, death and destruction. Once the have a foot in your country they will never leave.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      This things come, because they know the PRO U.S stance.
      Trump say HI!!! Parliament wants to send women in bikini to congress.

      THIS is the real problem. Russia have no character. NO role model.
      You DON'T need to be a THUG to have a character. Just self respect.

      Russia should just go, restore the base, easy . Most Russian planes or all, could just operate by removing the big rubble off./
      I heard 6 planes were lost, get the parts and restore them, better than original.
      Meanwhile Russia could send 6 extra planes, to do their job with Russian pilots.
      I'll sent 6 SU 25.
      They also want to send a military to attack Damascus and remove ASSAD by force.

      And Turkey is HAPPY, because Syria loses it's ability to defend itself and win battles.

      There are reports of Turkey creating a fence inside Syria to steal lands. No dispute. TIME for Russia to show muscles. FLEX THEM. Remove the fence or it will be removed. Place it on your side.
      This heinous attack without evidence, means ONLY the TRUMP'S REGIME, new agenda to depose ASSAD. First cripple the military.
      Because Syria been winning constantly.

      Then prep a major force to go on ground and kick ASSAD out.

      Destroy them.

      Time Russia show it can do a job right.

      FIRST to prove all evidence that Syria did NOT did this. THIS is the second time that Trump IGNORES , Russian warnings that Syria is in the right side.
      Perhaps, time to add Syria to RF, EEU or CSTO.. This will had prevented U.S from this BULL HORN.
      And they will use the position of power, vs IRAN and may attack, and attack Crimea, due to Russia no response. Russia needs to let the MOD act accordingly and use all it needs to protect Syria.
      BUT, the idea up to now is not that bad. Just , Russia must act , by beefing up Syrian defenses.
      TRUMP is a RECKLESS , idiot, that have no idea of responses , listening to a bunch of idiots at W House. '
      So to rebuild the base, send some SU24 modernized , to aid the campaign while ANY part , could be used to restore the planes!!!!
      Some ground columns could end the mess. By running a blitzkrieg against terror and those that are at the chem site.
    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      The only 'dialogue' Russia should give the Pentagon now is out of a cannon's mouth.
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      The U.S. could never be trusted, they suffer from historical amnesia and they're psychopaths. The U.S. still needs to be dealt with on some level however, but not without a crucifix.
    • Reply
      avatar
      reference
      Dialogue With Russia ...ahahahaaa Russian morons. seems that they will finish like Yugoslavia in few years time. and you continue to keep "dialogue" with Washington.
    • Reply
      Blackie
      Trump must go .
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      Russian idiots. Sputnik is pathetic propaganda. Dialogue? Not even Trump will have dialogue with gassers of women and children. Assad and Putin are mass murderers and the lowest scum, and even Trump sees that fact.
    Show new comments (0)

