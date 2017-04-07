Pentagon's Airstrike: This 'Senseless Move Will Lead to More Chaos' in Syria

"The US administration, which said several days ago that the Syrian people must decide the fate of [President Bashar] al-Assad, has made a U-turn, making an absolutely hostile move with regard to Assad. This move will only lead to more chaos in Syria," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that Washington's actions would empower those opposed to Damascus, including radical armed groups.

"Terrorists, primarily Daesh, will gain more power and replenish their resources due to the political vacuum and instability. This needs to be taken into account when reviewing possible implications of America's missile strike. This move has exacerbated the already complex situation in Syria. In addition, this will likely mean the end of the ceasefire regime in Syria," he said.

In other words, the United States did not simply strike a base in the war-torn Arab country, but has also "dealt a major blow" to the Geneva peace process, the diplomat added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pentagon launched 59 Tomahawk land attack missiles (TLAMs) targeting the Shayrat air base, operated by the Syrian Arab Army. The operation, according to the Pentagon, came in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack, which claimed nearly 80 lives and left 200 injured on the outskirts of Khan Shaykhun, a town in the rebel-held province of Idlib, on Tuesday.

The United States and its allies blamed President Bashar al-Assad for what had happened, but have not provided any evidence backing their allegations. The SAA command denied using toxic compounds against civilians during its operation in Khan Shaykhun. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syrian Arab Air Force hit a large militant ammunition depot, which stored military hardware, as well as chemical weapons intended for Iraq.

The Pentagon's operation drew condemnation from Moscow and Damascus. Meanwhile, senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, voiced their support for President Donald Trump's decision.

Faruk Logoglu described Ankara's stance on the issue as part of its "unsound" approach to Syria.

"America's act of aggression will embolden the Syrian opposition. It will contribute to the opposition, which was not particularly enthusiastic about the Geneva peace process, ultimately backing out of [this format]," he said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!