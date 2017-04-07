UN Security Council Should Condemn US Aggression in Syria - Kremlin

© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov US Attack on Syria Constitutes Aggression Under False Pretense - Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov said Moscow wants to convene the Security Council session "to discuss the situation that has developed after this act of aggression."

"Certainly," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the attack should be condemned at the Security Council.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.