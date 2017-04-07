UN Security Council Should Condemn US Aggression in Syria - Kremlin

"Certainly," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the attack should be condemned at the Security Council.
On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.
Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.
Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The US has declared war on Russia and Syria and the UN will just fluff around, trying to delay things so that those wanting the natural resources of Syria will end up going the way of Iraq and Libya. Russia is in the right, if they just retaliate as the US has commited a war crime. The UN are going to say nought, but, yet again support the War Criminal, as they do time and time again. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete UN should and UN should. They will never go against USA or their handler in Israel. UN is run by the zionists!
anne00marie
Robert Klimenko