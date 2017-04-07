Register
15:02 GMT +307 April 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    No Putin-Trump Contacts in Plans Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base
    No contacts between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are planned yet in connection with US missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    "No, today nothing is planned yet," Peskov told reporters.

    Syria Investigates Number of Civilian Victims After US Strikes – Russian MoD

    The Syrian Army General Staff also condemned the strike, calling it an act of aggression and saying that it renders US as a terror ally.

    As an employee of the airfield told Sputnik earlier the Ash Sha'irat military airfield near Homs in Syria has been destroyed and its aircraft damaged in US missile strikes.

    Earlier in the day, Homs Governor Talal Barazi told Sputnik that at least two civilians were killed and seven were injured as a result of the strikes.

    According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

    On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria's Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.

    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base
    Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
