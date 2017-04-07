Russian Defense Ministry Decides on Expansion in Syria Follows Putin's Orders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

© REUTERS/ Carlos Barria Ghost of Christmas Past: In 2013 Trump Publicly Warned Obama Not to Attack Syria

"As for the presence of the Russian military in Syria, the regime and the number of our military personnel are determined by the Defense Ministry in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Peskov told reporters.

Russia described the attack as an aggression against a sovereign state.

Following the US military action, Russia decided to suspend its memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced on Friday its plans to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the air defense system in Syria after the United States carried out attacks against a Syrian armed forces airfield.