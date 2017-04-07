Ill-Conceived US Actions Dangerous for International Security System - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Illogical and ill-considered actions of the current US administration are dangerous for the international security system as they run counter to the collective fight against international terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Such self-affirmation at the expense of absolutely illogical, ill-conceived and meaningless measures from the point of view of the fight against international terrorism is dangerous, because the collective fight against international terrorism is taking place," Zakharova said as broadcast on the Rossiya 24 television channel.

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

Following the US attack, the Syrian Armed Forces said that at least six people were killed and serious damages were inflicted on the Syrian military airfield in the Homs province.

A number of states, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Australia have already expressed their support for the attack, while Russia views the US actions in Syria as aggression against a sovereign state based on an unjustified reason. Japan and Russia have called for the UN Security Council's emergency meeting.