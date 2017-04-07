Register
13:32 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.

    Ghost of Christmas Past: In 2013 Trump Publicly Warned Obama Not to Attack Syria

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (57)
    3183 0 0

    In 2013, Donald Trump, a fierce critic of the previous US administration, lambasted Barack Obama for considering a massive airstrike against forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad. In a series of vocal tweets, he suggested that such a move was "stupid," had no upside and would lead to "bad things" happening.

    Four years and countless tweets later Trump did what Obama ultimately decided not to do.

    ​On Thursday, Trump ordered a massive airstrike against a military base operated by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). The Pentagon launched 59 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) from USS Porter and USS Ross, two of its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers deployed to the eastern Mediterranean. The operation drew condemnation from Moscow and Damascus.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Digging Up the Hatchet: Pentagon's Massive Airstrike in Syria 'Resembles Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya'
    The United States said that the missile airstrike was carried out in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack, which Washington and its allies blamed on Assad, although no proof has been provided. The SAA command denied the allegations. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Syria Arab Air Force hit a large militant ammunition depot, which stored military hardware as well as chemical weapons intended for Iraq.

    This situation closely resembles what happened in 2013 when the Syrian government was accused of using toxic compounds against civilians in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus. These allegations were largely debunked, but the White House was for a time considering a military option against Assad, prompting Trump to go on a Twitter spree.

    "Again, to our very foolish leader, do not attack Syria. If you do many very bad things will happen," he wrote in caps lock on September 3, 2013, adding that the United States will not benefit from this decision in any way. 

    ​Several days later, Trump reiterated his message to Obama, saying that a military intervention would have no positive implications. "President Obama, do not attack Syria. There is no upside and tremendous downside. Save your 'powder' for another (and more important) day!" he tweeted.

    ​This is not to say that Trump completely ruled out the possibility of Washington launching a strike against Damascus. Although he was adamant that he would not choose a military option if he were at the helm. Trump urged the White House not to make the operation public before it took place. He also appeared to call on US leadership to be mindful of Russia's potential response to such a move.

    "I would not go into Syria, but if I did it would be by surprise and not blurted all over the media like fools," he tweeted August 29, 2013. "If we are going to continue to be stupid and go into Syria (watch Russia), as they say in the movies, shoot first and talk later!"

    ​True to his word, Trump made a statement on the Pentagon's attack after it was carried out, but he indicated that all options were on the table earlier Thursday.

    Interestingly, 10 months earlier, in October 2012, Trump suggested that Obama could boost his ratings by carrying out a military operation in the Middle East. "Now that Obama's poll numbers are in tailspin watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate," Trump said.

    ​According to the Rasmussen Reports, a company which tracks presidential approval ratings on a daily basis, 46 percent of likely US voters approved of Trump's job performance, while 54 percent did not. The latest survey was released April 6, prior to the attack. To put this into perspective, in October 2012, 50 percent of respondent said that they approved of Obama's job performance.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (57)

    Related:

    Russian MoD Says US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase Prepared Long Ago
    US Failed to Warn Syria of Strike on Sha'irat Airfield in Homs - General Staff
    Russia Suspends Memorandum With US on Flight Safety in Syria - Foreign Ministry
    US Attack in Syria a Show of Force - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, airstrike, Bashar al-Assad, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Cale
      Trump has a (neocon) knife pointed at his throat.
    • Reply
      Baja
      cia drug them - 4 sake of Humanity - grow crops in Afgan - 2 start
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok