Syrian Opposition Forces Expected US Strike and Hope for New Ones - FSA

© REUTERS/ Stefan Wermuth UK SoD Expresses Full Support for US Missile Strikes on Syria Airfield

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"They did not tell us anything about the strike, because there are no important facilities there. The airfield is 100-150 km away from Damascus… We expected it, especially taking into account that the planes with chemical weapons took off from the Ash Sha'irat airfield. But we did not know about that beforehand," Berry said.

According to Berry, new airstrikes are possible.

"I hope they will take place," Berry added.