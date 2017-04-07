MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.

“The SE [Special Envoy] is following closely the situation, including through consultations with relevant interlocutors. The UN will provide additional comments as more information is brought to bear,” a member of Mistura’s office said.