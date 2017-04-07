US Actions in Syria Reminiscent of Military Intervention in Iraq - Lavrov

The United States' latest missile attack on a Syrian airfield is reminiscent of its military intervention in Iraq 14 years ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"It is reminiscent of the situation in 2003, when the US, the United kingdom with its few allies invaded Iraq without Security Council approval, in gross violation of international law," Lavrov said in Uzbekistan.

US Decision to Strike Syria Was Made Ahead of Idlib Chemical Attack, Used as Pretext to Show Force - Russian Foreign Ministry

He underscored that the late Thursday attack that killed seven people, according to the Homs governor, was an "act of aggression under an absolutely false pretext."

Russia hopes US provocation in Syria would not lead to irreversible results, Lavrov added.

Russia will draw conclusions toward relations with the US following the missile attack in Syria's Homs, the Russian top diplomat noted.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.