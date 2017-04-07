Register
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference after the thirteenth meeting of the Foreign Ministers of China, Russia and India, in Beijing

    US Actions in Syria Reminiscent of Military Intervention in Iraq - Lavrov

    Politics
    5903210

    US actions in Syria reminiscent of military invasion in Iraq in 2003, Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

    The United States' latest missile attack on a Syrian airfield is reminiscent of its military intervention in Iraq 14 years ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

    "It is reminiscent of the situation in 2003, when the US, the United kingdom with its few allies invaded Iraq without Security Council approval, in gross violation of international law," Lavrov said in Uzbekistan.

    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US Decision to Strike Syria Was Made Ahead of Idlib Chemical Attack, Used as Pretext to Show Force - Russian Foreign Ministry
    He underscored that the late Thursday attack that killed seven people, according to the Homs governor, was an "act of aggression under an absolutely false pretext."

    Russia hopes US provocation in Syria would not lead to irreversible results, Lavrov added.

    Russia will draw conclusions toward relations with the US following the missile attack in Syria's Homs, the Russian top diplomat noted.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    According to Homs Governor Talal Barazi, the attack killed five people and injured seven others.

    On Tuesday, an alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province claimed the lives of some 80 people and inflicted harm on an additional 200 civilians. The Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, that reported the attack, as well as a number of Western states, blamed the Syrian government troops for the attack, while Damascus has refuted these allegations, with a Syrian army source telling Sputnik that the army did not posses chemical weapons.

    Topic:
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Air Base (38)
      avatar
      michael
      same playbook.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Different ending.
    • Reply
      avatar
      whataf005
      Stop your's and Putin's nonsense. Trump acted swiftly. Look at you two, still talking. Very disappointed with Russia. If you had known you are no match for US, you should not have gone into Syria in the first place. You two not only embarrassed but also people who had hope on you! Total disappointment.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Speak for yourself moron you believe what you want to believe then you can go cry to mummy, there are no winners in war just losers but idiots like you think differently.
