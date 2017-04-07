Moscow Urges UNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting After US Strikes in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

"We are calling for a UN Security Council emergency meeting to discuss the current situation," the ministry said.