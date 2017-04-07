Russian Foreign Ministry to Make Statement on US Strikes in Syria

"The Foreign Ministry will soon make a statement regarding US strikes in Syria," Zakharova said.
On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.
US Department of Defense Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement that the strikes appeared to have severely damaged infrastructure and aircraft, while exceptional measures were taken to avoid civilian deaths.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It makes me sick when the US performs some cowardly and vile attack on a much smaller country and pretends to be so caring and Christian.
impeach trump now