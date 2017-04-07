Russian Foreign Ministry to Make Statement on US Strikes in Syria

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque US Had No Contact with Moscow Prior or After US Attack on Syrian Airfield

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Ministry will make a statement on US strikes at an airfield in Syria in the near future, ministry' spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"The Foreign Ministry will soon make a statement regarding US strikes in Syria," Zakharova said.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.

US Department of Defense Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement that the strikes appeared to have severely damaged infrastructure and aircraft, while exceptional measures were taken to avoid civilian deaths.