Trump to Host NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will host NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on April 12, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said.

"Next week, I mentioned previously the President will host the Secretary General of NATO on Wednesday," Spicer stated on Thursday.

NATO will hold a meeting in Brussels at the level of heads of state and government on May 25.

Trump previously confirmed that he would take part in the May Summit in an effort to reaffirm US commitment to the alliance and discuss the issue of sharing responsibility.

The target of spending 2 percent of the GDP mandated by NATO was adopted at the alliance's September 2014 Summit in Wales, with only five countries, including the United States, meeting the required standard, according to NATO.