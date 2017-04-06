Register
22:21 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S

    The Talks Won't Be Easy: What to Expect From Trump-Xi Meeting

    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Politics
    Get short URL
    117310

    On April 6-7, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a personal meeting for the first time. The talks won't be easy: while Washington criticizes Beijing for its lax stance toward North Korea, China is concerned about the deployment of a US anti-missile system near its borders.

    According to Vladimir Vasilyev, chief researcher at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, North Korea will be the main topic of the upcoming meeting between the two presidents.

    "The Americans prepared this visit quite hastily, and, perhaps, it's not very well thought out, but the rush came as a result of the missile tests carried out by the DPRK. Pyongyang said that it is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, and if the tests are successful, the territory of the US will be in danger," Vasiliev said in an interview with RT.

    U.S. and South Korean marines participate in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, in this March 31, 2014 file picture
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji/Files
    'China Can't Live With a Unified Korean Peninsula With US Potentially on Their Doorstep'
    The expert believes that the development of China-US relations largely depends on whether Trump and Xi Jinping agree on the issue of the North Korean nuclear missile program.

    Earlier, the White House made a decisive attempt to exert pressure on China on the eve of the Xi-Trump meeting. The US expressed hopes that China would be ready to cooperate to counter North Korea's nuclear activities and demanded that Beijing apply tougher economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

    The statements came right after North Korea's latest reported ballistic missile test Wednesday. The Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile fell into the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.

    The conflict in the South China Sea is another painful issue in US-China relations. The topic will also be discussed by the parties during the meeting, a representative of the White House said the day before.

    However, Russian political expert Sergey Lukonin believes that in this case China's position does not imply any concessions and a compromise is possible only when the US softens its rhetoric.

    "I doubt that Trump and Xi Jinping will be able to reach an agreement on the South China Sea, because this is an extremely delicate issue, on which China does not accept any compromise. The conflict should be resolved by its participants directly, without the United States," Lukonin explained.
    The monetary policy of Beijing is also expected to be a hot topic of discussion: to support its exports, the Chinese Central Bank has been keeping its yuan rate at very low levels.

    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US Mounts Pressure on China by Inflating N Korean Threat in the Lead-Up to Trump-Xi Meeting
    During his pre-election campaign, Trump called this policy of Beijing an "economic rape," and also threatened to impose trade barriers for Chinese imports.

    "At the same time, we shouldn't forget that the US also has its own financial policy, according to which it changes its dollar exchange rate," Lukonin said. "So, we can only guess who is a more active currency manipulator — China or the US or China."

    The expert also noted that Xi Jinping and Donald Trump are hastily preparing the meeting. According to Lukonin, the initiative is likely to come from Beijing as China "has recently demonstrated its willingness to compromise."

    Related:

    Why Are Beijing, Washington Keeping Quiet on Eve of Xi, Trump’s Summit?
    China Hopes For Positive Outcome of Trump-Xi Meeting – Vice FM
    Tags:
    meeting, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok